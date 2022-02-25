ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel girls fall to Kenyon-Wanamingo

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 4 days ago

The Southland girls basketball team had their...

www.austindailyherald.com

Austin Daily Herald

Austin’s Wilson clinches a state wrestling berth

The Austin wrestling team is sending one wrestler to the state meet. Austin’s Lathan Wilson took first at 126 pounds to win a Section 1AAA title in Mayo Civic Center Friday. Wilson, who is 28-7 overall, will take on Grant Marr of Forest Lake in the first round of the state meet at 9 a.m. Friday in Xcel Energy Center.
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Austin Daily Herald

Hayfield girls basketball team advances to semifinals

The No. 1 seeded Hayfield girls basketball team used a big push to close things out as they eliminated No. 8 Houston (16-12 overall) by a score of 67-29 in a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium Monday. The Vikings (29-0 overall) led by just 13 late...
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Girls Basketball: Huskies roar past Rebels

ML-WR 19 31 – 50 Pillager 35 31 – 66 Lilly Petty 1, Sarah Christy 8, Natalie Mikrot 18, Maci Kukuk 12, Alivia Mallory 10, Jocelyn St. Pierre 1. Grace Grimsley 3, Juliana Ewald 15, Jenna Woidyla 10, Bailey Schommer 5, Olivia Peterson 22, Emma Schmit 8, Laci Gibbs 3. Overall: 17-9. Next: Opening Round Section 7-2A tournament Thursday, March 3.
Austin Daily Herald

Cabeen clinches state berths in 4 events at Section 1A meet

The Packers had a strong showing at the Section 1A finals in Rochester Friday night. Austin’s Kenny Cabeen had a big day and he will now compete in four state events as he advanced in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles. He is also on the state qualifying 200-yard medley team, along with Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry and Joey Hikin and the 200-freestyle team of Walkup, Hilkin and Matthew Grush.
Austin Daily Herald

Bulldogs advance two wrestlers to state meet

The GMLOS wrestling team qualified two wrestlers for the state meet at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Saturday. Christian Luthe, who is 25-9 overall, took first place at 285 pounds for the Bulldogs to win a section title and Cohen Wiste, who has a record of 40-4 overall, took second place at 138 pounds to earn a state berth.
Austin Daily Herald

Blue Devil women finish one win short of National Tournament

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team had its season end when it lost to RCTC 69-60 in the Region XIII championship in Coon Rapids Saturday. RCC beat Rainy River 81-71 in the semifinals on Saturday. Cayli Miles had 32 points, seven steals and three assists for RCC (19-5...
Austin Daily Herald

Bruins fall to Bobcats and are clinging to final playoff spot

The Austin Bruins fell behind early as they lost to Bismarck (20-23-1-2 overall) 5-2 in Bismarck, N.D. Saturday. The Bruins have now lost seven straight games and they have fallen short in nine of their last 10 contests. Austin will play at Minot on Friday and Saturday to close out...
Austin Daily Herald

Blue Devil men make program history, advance to nationals

The Blue Devil men’s basketball team made program history when it won the North Plains District Region XIII title with a 79-67 win over Anoka-Ramsey in Anoka Sunday. RCC’s depth led the way throughout their weekend run as no RCC player reached the 20-point plateau in the title game win or Saturday’s 80-60 win over Northland. Joe Burgos, who comes off the bench for the Blue Devils, was named Tournament MVP.
ANOKA, MN
Austin Daily Herald

Packer boys win big over Rockets

The Packer boys basketball team had another big win in Packer Gym as the blew out Rochester John Marshall (7-17 overall) 73-43 Tuesday night. Victor Idris had 13 points and three steals for Austin (14-11 overall). Austin scoring: Victor Idris, 13; Cham Okey, 13; Kaden Murley, 11; Jack Lang, 8;...
AUSTIN, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kenyon-Wanamingo Senior Named Region 1A Triple ‘A’ Winner

Rachel Nesseth, senior at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School was recently selected the Region 1A Triple 'A' Award winner. Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. Nesseth was nominated by her school along with Alex Vold to represent K-W. The award...
KENYON, MN
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Austin Daily Herald

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Austin Duplicate Bridge Club plays weekly at the Mower County Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Sessions start at 11:30 a.m. both days. We look forward to welcoming new players. Most recently a team from Blue Earth joined in the games here in Austin. Other participants come from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, and locally from Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. Tuesday’s winners had only five teams playing. Winners were:
AUSTIN, MN
golfmagic.com

Do you have to place your marker behind the golf ball on the green?

During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
GOLF
Tribune-Review

14 WPIAL players chosen for 2022 Big 33 Football Classic

Fourteen players from the WPIAL were selected Tuesday for the Big 33 Football Classic, including four from Mt. Lebanon’s state championship team and two from Penn-Trafford’s. Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels, running back Alex Tecza, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich and defensive tackle William Harvey were picked for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

