- Change in housing units (2010–2020): 8,352 (+46.7% since 2010) - Housing units (2020): 26,227 - Housing units (2010): 17,875 Lincoln County, South Dakota—which is home to the city of Sioux Falls—has experienced unprecedented growth over the last decade, and that growth is directly responsible for the amount of new housing that has been added in the area. A crucial reason for that growth is South Dakota’s extremely low tax levels, which have also helped the economy in Sioux Falls—and Lincoln County as a whole—to thrive. The affordable housing in the area has been another draw—but as residents have poured in, more housing has been needed, which is why there has been such substantial growth in Lincoln County over the last decade.

LINCOLN COUNTY, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO