Nashville, TN

Nashville mother skips court date, may be with 5 children considered to be endangered

By Lucas Wright
WATE
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Nashville woman who failed to appear in court earlier this month.

Jaqueline Mangrum, 38, is facing charges for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child endangerment in connection with a July 2021 case.

In proceedings last year, it was ordered if Mangrum posted bond, she was not allowed to have contact with her five children unless it was through court-ordered supervision.

Youth Services detectives have since learned Mangrum picked up her children from an out-of-county relative last month and has not been heard from since.

Police consider the five children to be endangered.

The children’s photos can be seen below:

Bench warrants for Mangrum’s arrest were issued Feb. 16, charging her with failure to appear in court in the child endangerment case as well as other criminal cases for which she was originally arrested in 2019 and 2020.

Anyone seeing Jaqueline Mangrum or her children, Ricky Rush, age 11, Julien Mangrum, age 10, Madelyn Mangrum, age 5, Kenslye Sterna, age 7, and Syprena McEwen, age 6, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police say Mangrum is known to frequent low-budget motels.

