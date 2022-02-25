S.Korea stocks bounce back but set for worst week in 4 on Ukraine crisis

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back on Friday from a one-month low hit in the previous session, tracking the overnight Wall Street rally, but were set for their worst week in four as the Russia-Ukraine crisis dampened risk appetite. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0258 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 26.63 points, or 1.01%, to 2,675.43, after declining 2.60% to the lowest level since Jan. 28 on Thursday. It has fallen 10.15% so far this year.

** The index was set for a 2.47% loss on a weekly basis, extending its losing streak to a third week.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and SK Hynix (000660.KS) rose 0.84% and 0.82%, respectively, while platform company Naver (035420.KS) added 3.47%.

** Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. read more

** U.S. President Joe Biden hit back at Russia with a wave of new sanctions that impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. read more

** Foreigners were net sellers of 126.5 billion won ($105.15 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,202.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close. For the week, it is set for a loss of 0.59%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,203.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,203.4.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 point to 107.91.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.3 basis points to 2.695%.

($1 = 1,203.0500 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

