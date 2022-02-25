Witnesses: Shots fired near Walmart
Danville, Ill. (WCIA) – Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence near the Walmart in Danville.
We have reached out to Danville Police and Walmart’s corporate office.
An employee at a nearby gas station said he heard at least two gunshots Thursday night. He also saw a heavy police presence and at least three ambulances leaving the scene.
This is a developing story.
