Big Rapids hockey team falls to Powers Catholic in regional semis

The Big Rapids hockey team was defeated 5-2 by Flint Powers Catholic on Thursday evening. (Pioneer photos/Joe Judd)

BIG RAPIDS — Playoff hockey made its return to the Ewigleben Ice Arena on Thursday night, as the Powers Catholic Chargers defeated the Cardinals of Big Rapids 5-2 in regional semifinal action.

After the contest, Cardinal coach Tim Blashill shared his thoughts on his team’s performance.

“I loved our effort. I loved the way we battled,” Blashill said. “I just think it was a great effort; unfortunately penalties got the best of us. They scored three power play goals and one shorthanded goal — so special teams play kind of hurt us.”

A goal by Big Rapids’ Grant Kidder late in the first period put the Cardinals on top and gave them their first, and only, lead of the evening.

Powers Catholic grabbed their first lead of the contest with a goal coming just 39 seconds after the opening faceoff of the second period.

With the midway point of the period approaching, the Chargers netted their third goal of the evening to double their advantage over the Cardinals.

A barrage of hard hits and physical play by both sides resulted in a crowded penalty box by the time the second frame wound down.

This was followed by another Powers Catholic goal with a tick over five minutes left until the second intermission, which brought its lead to 4-1.

Big Rapids cut its deficit in half with a third-period goal scored by senior Luke Welch, but a Powers Catholic goal with 4:33 left in regulation sealed the Cardinals’ fate.

Entering the semifinal matchup, Flint Powers was the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3.

"I liked the way we played. We weren't expected to win that game or even compete. It was a good team effort, especially from the seniors — nothing to be ashamed of. We had (Flint Powers) on the ropes."

With the victory, Powers Catholic will square off against Midland Dow in the finals at 7 p.m. March 2.

The Cardinals’ season comes to an end with an 8-17-1 overall record.