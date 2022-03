Steph Curry is the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen. This is not news to anybody currently inhabiting Planet Earth, but we’ve said it so often that it’s lost its impact. It’s become a given, like a Tuesday or the cost of gasoline, and that, quite frankly, is unacceptable. We should be cherishing his historic, game-changing reign, but mostly we end up making jokes about James Harden’s fat suit and LeBron James’ hairline. Thankfully, however, Curry decided to serve up a little reminder on Sunday night for those just tuning in (or just tuning out) …

