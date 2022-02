The Medford High School boys hockey team headed into the final week of the regular season clinging to hope of making the postseason. The Mustangs were 6-9-1 heading into the Cahoon Cup at the Burlington Ice Palace, where they lost to the Red Devils, 4-3, after losing to Framingham, the Cup champs, 6-0. As a result, the Medford boys ended up 35th in the statewide Division 2 power rankings, just three spots behind Melrose, the last state tournament qualifier among the field of 32.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO