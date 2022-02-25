Is your refrigerator running? Well, this one didn’t exactly grow legs

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is trying to find a man who is accused of a burglary in the Gentilly area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened just before 5:00 in the morning on February 16 in the 6400 block of Baccich Street. The NOPD also released some security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the recording, you can see a pickup truck back up to the porch of a home. On the porch is a refrigerator. Next, the driver is seen getting out of the truck and carrying the appliance to the pickup bed then driving away.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.