Fishing Report for January 23, 2022

 3 days ago

Ft. Gibson: February 21. Elevation above normal, water mid 40s and not clear....

Fishing Report: Fishing is getting better, but stay safe

The Cox family recently caught some wahoo, mahi and sailfish on a trip earlier this week aboard the “Lisa B” with Capt. Mark Danley. We have had seriously rough sea conditions over the last week. That being said, it is the beginning of our charter season and we are booked almost every single day. With the rough seas we have noticed an increase in the amount of quality fish. Sailfish, wahoo and mahi have all been consistently biting on all of our trips. Most of the action has been around the 200 foot depth and north of Boca Inlet. The sailfish and mahi-mahi have come while kite fishing with live bait.
Fly fishing in the spotlight: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rocky River is a fishing hole that is famous for its steelhead trout, an urban stream that benefits from generous stockings of the feisty fish that run up the spawning rivers of Northeast Ohio from Lake Erie during the cold weather months. The river is often...

