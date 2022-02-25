ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sallisaw, OK

City woes

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Editor: I have had problems with the City of Sallisaw for years. It is so bad that...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sallisaw, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Sallisaw, OK
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees — others, less so

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — They file into neighboring countries by the hundreds of thousands — refugees from Ukraine clutching children in one arm, belongings in the other. And they’re being heartily welcomed, by leaders of countries like Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania. But while the hospitality...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy