ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How Russian cyberweapons could strike U.S. targets

By Derek Staahl
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5yIj_0eOZjILJ00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As Russia invades Ukraine, security experts warn that escalating cyberattacks could strike U.S. businesses and other targets, intentionally or otherwise.

Several Ukrainian government and financial websites were offline Thursday as Russian troops moved into the country. These sites appeared to be disabled by a denial of service attack, a well-worn hacking technique in which a website is overwhelmed by fake traffic.

However, one cybersecurity firm said it detected a new kind of malware, nicknamed “HermeticWiper,” in hundreds of Ukrainian computers. The virus can erase all of the data on a system and make a computer unusable, the firm said.

So far, Russia’s cyber offensive has been limited in scope, said Peter Cowhey, dean emeritus of the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego. “They certainly have not used the full extent of their cyber capabilities.”

Cowhey said there are two broad scenarios where Russian cyber weapons could impact the U.S.: an intentional attack on U.S. targets or unintentional spillover.

In the second scenario, Russian hackers attacking Ukraine might infiltrate American companies in the process.

“Some of the companies and firms that should be on the lookout are any firms that are doing business with the Ukrainian government because the Russians are going to want every piece of information that they can get in order to get an advantage,” said University of San Diego adjunct professor Nikolas Behar.

The FBI and other federal agencies have issued warnings to American companies recently, urging them to shore up cyber defenses.

“If [the Russians] breach a Western company that’s doing business in Ukraine, that Ukrainian network of that company could be connected to their home, office, or their headquarters,” he said. “Once they breached the Ukrainian subsidiary, they can pivot or move laterally throughout the network.”

Russia might intentionally launch cyberweapons at U.S. targets in response to sanctions, Cowhey said. Those attacks could come from the Russian military or gangs of criminal hackers that cooperate with the Russian government.

“If the Biden administration really puts on the screws in the next set of sanctions, it’s possible the Russians might do the equivalent of a little espionage to make the American public nervous about a vigorous sanctions regime,” he said.

In that scenario, potential targets might include communications and mobile networks, oil and gas pipelines, water treatment facilities, the banking system, or the electrical grid. In 2015 and 2016, Russia attacked Ukraine’s electrical grid and temporarily disabled power.

But an attack on critical infrastructure in the U.S. would likely prompt a proportional response, Behar said.

Although San Diego is a military hub, Cowhey said the region is unlikely to be Russia’s top target. “The East Coast is a more attractive economic and political target than San Diego,” he said.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Peter Cowhey's title at UC San Diego. He is dean emeritus of the School of Global Policy and Strategy, not the acting dean.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Fbi#Ukraine#Malware#Ukrainian#Hermeticwiper#Uc San Diego#American#Russians#University Of San Diego
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. donates leftover border wall materials, including to Texas for its own wall

The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state’s plan to build its own wall. The materials bought with federal tax money were donated to that effort despite the fact that on his first day in office, President Joe Biden said that no more American taxpayer dollars would be used to construct a border wall.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Russia Holds Nuclear Drills, U.S. Says Russian Forces 'Poised To Strike' Ukraine

Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border of moving forward and being "poised to strike". With Western fears of war rising, foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations said they had seen no...
MILITARY
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy