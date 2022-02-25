ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CAIC issues special avalanche advisory for all mountainous areas through Sunday

By Sydney Isenberg
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p21fa_0eOZj7iZ00

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued a special avalanche advisory for all of the mountainous areas in Colorado through Sunday night.

The advisory began Thursday evening and is in effect until midnight Sunday.

Avalanche danger is rated as considerable in the Front Range, Sawatch Range, Vail and Summit County and Steamboat and Flat Tops zones, as of Thursday evening.

The snow this week has boosted the statewide snowpack back to 98% of median as of Thursday morning. Wolf Creek Ski Area received over four feet of fresh powder thanks to the storm.

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.

Denver7 Weather

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Vail, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Caic#Statewide Info
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy