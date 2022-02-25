Thunder Get SGA Back, But Lose to Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points in his first game back after missing 10 games with an ankle injury, but the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Phoenix Suns 124-104 on Thursday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Suns led by as many as 20 points in the first half, before OKC went on a 12-0 run to get back into the game, and only trailed by three at halftime.

The Thunder were within five points early in the fourth quarter, but the Suns put the game away with a 17-4 run to win it by 20.

The Thunder shot just 19 percent from three-point range, with Phoenix shooting 54 percent from the field.

Three other Thunder players joined SGA in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 15 points grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Alekesej Pokusevski added 13 points and Tre Mann 11.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points, with Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges scoring 21 points each.

The Thunder have lost seven of their last eight games and fell to 18-41 on the season.

OKC visits Indiana for a 6:00 tipoff on Friday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.