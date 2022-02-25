ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

No. 8 Paul VI over Camden - Girls basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hannah Hidalgo poured in a game-high 41 points for her fourth 40-point game of the season as Paul VI, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Camden 84-33...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

NJ State Wrestling Championships: Seeds and first-round pairings, 2022

The 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics State Championships were seeded Tuesday morning. We’ll be on hand for all of the action, but until then, get ready for all of the exciting matchups by checking out the brackets and the seeds and pairings, below. NJSIAA State Championships. Preliminary Round Pairings. 106. 1-Adrian...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, NJ
Sports
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Basketball
NJ.com

Ex-Rutgers guard Peter Kiss leads Division I in scoring for Bryant while ‘playing with an edge’

Peter Kiss never found a full-time home at Rutgers and ended up transferring to Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. in May 2020. He bonded with Bryant coach Jared Grasso and thought he could help himself by stepping down from the Big Ten Conference to the Northeast Conference. Bryant ended up being his third college stop after he began his career at Quinnipiac in 2016-17. He also attended four different high schools.
SMITHFIELD, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
187K+
Followers
97K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy