Presidential Election

Biden has decided on his U.S. Supreme Court choice -source

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has decided on his choice for the U.S. Supreme Court, a person familiar with the process said on Thursday.

The person did not name the nominee and would not comment on when the announcement would be made.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday Biden has not made an offer to a Supreme Court nominee, but he remains "on track" to announce his pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of the month.

Biden has promised to name the first Black woman to the high court. The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

Potential nominees include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer law clerk confirmed by the Senate last June to serve on an influential U.S. appellate court, and Leondra Kruger, who serves on the California Supreme Court. Another potential contender is Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge in South Carolina who Biden already has nominated to the U.S. appeals court in Washington.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 23

Julia Davis
4d ago

all I want is some person who know theirjob and how to do it. educated knowledgeable, be fair when I say be fair don't just do things because of the color of their skin.

Reply
5
SaveAmerica
4d ago

Does anyone really want a dementia patient making these types of decisions?

Reply
21
Brad Kort
4d ago

A prime example of reverse discrimination.

Reply(1)
14
