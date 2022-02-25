ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Clark nets 32, No. 21 Iowa women hold off Rutgers 87-78

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eOZgqRw00

Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Iowa held off Rutgers 87-78 on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes had a 15-point lead late in the second quarter, were up 39-27 at the half and took a 62-54 lead into the fourth quarter but couldn't put away the Scarlet Knights

Monika Czinano scored Iowa's first four points in the final period but a jumper by Shug Dickson pulled Rutgers within 66-63. Clark scored the next 12 Iowa points but Dickson's second-straight jumper with a minute left made it 81-78.

Clark found McKenna Warnock inside to make it 83-78 with 37.4 seconds to play. Rutgers then missed three shots on its next possession, including a block by Warnock. Clark made two free throws with 10.4 to go, stole the ball and made two more from the line.

Czinano finished with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Warnock hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-4 Big Ten Conference), who wrapped up a double bye as a top-four seed for the league tournament next week. They face No. 6 Michigan to close the regular season on Sunday for a chance to earn the league title for the first time since 2008.

Clark finished with nine rebounds and nine assists in her 9th game scoring 30 points this season..

Dickson had 19 points for Rutgers (9-19, 2-14), Lasha Petree and Jailyn Mason both had 13 points and Osh Brown had 12 with nine rebounds.

Iowa shot 60%, made nine 3-pointers and 14 of 17 from the foul line. But the Hawkeyes were outrebounded 35-28 and had 17 turnovers, eight by Clark.

Rutgers shot 45%, matching Iowa's 32 field goals but had 18 more shots because of 17 offensive rebounds.

——

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

With four teams in top 16, Big Ten makes major move in latest NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal

The Big Ten made the biggest jump of any conference, now having four teams among the top 16, in the third and final NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal of the season. The NCAA women's committee released the reveal during halftime of Monday's Baylor-Iowa State game; it takes into account results through Sunday. Being in the top 16 is key in the women's tournament, as it allows teams to host early-round games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Art Briles tells Grambling he won't be Tigers' offensive coordinator

Art Briles informed Grambling Univeristy on Monday that he'll no longer be the school's offensive coordinator, saying in a statement obtained by ESPN that he did not want to be a "distraction" to the team. Briles' decision comes after the hire by first-year coach Hue Jackson was met with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#College Basketball#Womens#Big Ten Conference#College Sports#Hawkeyes#Ap
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Caitlin Clark scores 38 points, leads No. 21 Iowa women over No. 6 Michigan

Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa took a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan on Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa. It’s the first conference regular-season title since 2008 for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4), who shared the championship with Ohio State.
IOWA CITY, IA
WBOY

WVU women’s hoops holds off Oklahoma State

Martinez logs double double as WVU pulls off second straight victory. West Virginia’s physical frontcourt gave the Mountaineers the advantage they needed as they took down Oklahoma State 60-56 at home on Sunday. The forward duo of Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez combined for 27 of WVU’s points and...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Houston Chronicle

No. 25 Georgia women hold off Texas A&M in regular-season finale

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third, to lead No. 25 Georgia to a 67-58 win over Texas A&M on Sunday in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs trailed 34-33 before Staiti hit back-to-back baskets...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan Wolverines losing coach to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

561K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy