NBA

Johnson leads Denver past St. Thomas (MN) 91-80

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Jordan Johnson had 18 points off the bench to lift Denver to a 91-80 win over St. Thomas (Minn.) on Thursday night.

Coban Porter had 18 points for Denver (10-20, 6-11 Summit League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Touko Tainamo added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tevin Smith had 12 points.

Denver totaled 62 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Brooks Allen scored a season-high 22 points for the Tommies (9-20, 3-14). Anders Nelson added 19 points. Parker Bjorklund had 10 points.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Tommies for the season. Denver defeated St. Thomas 75-74 on Dec. 22.

ABC News

