Corpus Christi, TX

NAACP hosts town hall

By Carlos Adamez
 4 days ago
The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History has filled with some of the top city leaders Thursday.

They were there for a special town hall put on by the local chapter of the NAACP. The event provided an opportunity for the community to talk to area leaders about the issues facing the African-American community.

Friday February 25, the NAACP will be holding their Black Tie Diamond Ball. It will be at the Corpus Christi Country Club. For more information on the event call (361) 443-3848.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

