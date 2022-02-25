ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has decided on his U.S. Supreme Court choice -source

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has decided on his choice for the U.S. Supreme Court, a person familiar with the process said on Thursday.

The person did not name the nominee and would not comment on when the announcement would be made.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday Biden has not made an offer to a Supreme Court nominee, but he remains “on track” to announce his pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of the month.

Biden has promised to name the first Black woman to the high court. The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

Potential nominees include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer law clerk confirmed by the Senate last June to serve on an influential U.S. appellate court, and Leondra Kruger, who serves on the California Supreme Court. Another potential contender is Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge in South Carolina who Biden already has nominated to the U.S. appeals court in Washington.

Kimmie Sallows
4d ago

He has no idea what he is doing let alone choosing people. The poor guy needs to just resign,and get back in his jammies. His ice cream is melting.

