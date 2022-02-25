ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Our Favorite Garcelle Beauvais Hair Slay Moments

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: D Dipasupil / Contributor / Getty


We are always here for a good hair slay moment and Garcelle Beauvais has given us plenty! From her natural glam as a former cast member on The Jamie Foxx Show to her full-on glam as a reality tv cast member on
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills t o her fierce glam as a television host on the daytime talk show, The Real , the 55-year-old beauty has given us hair envy every chance she gets! She’s redoubtable the queen of the switch-up as the actress and television personality is known for slaying her different hairstyles to perfection, rocking everything from messy ponytails, to slicked-back buns, to bobs, to big, soft Hollywood inspired curls and everything in between. And yes, we love each and every hair moment she gives us!

Although it’s impossible to pick just one hair moment that we love from the legendary television queen, we can round up a few of our favorites! Let’s take a look back at a few of Garcelle’s best hair moments that we can’t stop thinking about! Here, are our favorite hair slay moments from the Haitian-American actress that give us hair envy time and time again.

1. Soft Curls

Source:Garcelle Beauvais's Instagram

This look was absolutely made for Garcelle Beauvais. The big, soft curls frame her face to perfection and make her look even more stunning than she already is.

2. High Pony

Source:Garcelle Beauvais's Instagram

We love a messy ponytail and Garcelle absolutely slays this one! Here, she rocked her locs in a wavy, high pony tail with bangs to frame her flawless face. What a slay!

3. Full Glam

Source:Garcelle Beauvais's Instagram

Garcelle is giving us full glam here in this neat, slicked-back ponytail that we love!

