Bucks County, PA

Plane crash near school in Bucks County kills two on board

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

A small plane crashed in a residential street near a middle school Thursday in Hilltop Township, north of Philadelphia, killing two people on board, news outlets reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Beech 35-C33 and said in a tweet that the crash was being investigated.

News outlets said the crash happened about 5 p.m. and the victims have not been identified. Aerial footage showed the plane’s charred fuselage covered by a blue tarp and surrounded by emergency vehicles Thursday evening.

Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Engelhart praised the pilot for avoiding hitting any homes in the crash, calling him a hero, WCAU-TV reported.

The aircraft went down about 200 feet (60 meters) from the edge of the Pennridge Central Middle School campus.

WTAJ

