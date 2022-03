The Blackhawks have reportedly chosen Kyle Davidson to be the permanent general manager and an official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday. There's a reason why league and team sources believed Davidson went into the interview process as the front-runner and it's because he's highly respected within the organization. It was his job to lose from the beginning, which meant somebody would have had to blow the leadership group's socks off for them to legitimately change their mind.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO