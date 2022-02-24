ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool's cup final 'keeper, ready to join the greats

By Oliver Miller
Cover picture for the article‘In safe hands’ is writ large and in bold red letters. Behind the pitch at Liverpool’s training complex in Kirkby stands a wall emblazoned by a colourful mural featuring depictions of a collection of the club’s great goalkeepers and the trophies they won. It’s a constant reminder for those who now...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Mohamed Salah is one of Liverpool’s best-ever transfers - and one of Chelsea’s worst

Even if Chelsea leave Wembley today with the League Cup and beat Liverpool in the final, they will depart the stadium with a sense of ‘this is what you could have had.’ What they could have had is Mohamed Salah, who is worth significantly more than English football’s secondary domestic cup.The Egyptian spent 12 months at Stamford Bridge eight years ago after signing for the London club from Basel. In truth, Chelsea did not really want him back in 2014. He was bought in part because Juan Mata was unexpectedly sold to Manchester United and a replacement was needed to...
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
LFCTransferRoom

Caoimhin Kelleher Interview | 'I Have A Long Way To Go' | Future At Liverpool Behind Alisson Becker

Speaking in a recent interview, Liverpool backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher spoke of his future and how he has to keep working to be the Reds' number one. Liverpool have vastly relied on Caoimhin Kelleher on many occasion when Alisson Becker has either been unavailable or needed a rest. When called upon by Jurgen Klopp, the Irish keeper has not let his manager or the fans down.
BBC

Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
The Independent

Jordan Henderson targeting ‘big boost’ of Carabao Cup win for Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wants winning the Carabao Cup to provide a platform for greater success this season.Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently still competing on four fronts and Sunday’s Wembley meeting with Chelsea could open the door to an unprecedented quadruple.Having secured a first league title in 30 years and the Club World Cup the season after lifting the Reds’ sixth European Cup, Henderson knows how important trophy-winning momentum can be.“I think it is a big moment in the season. To get a trophy so early on in the season can give the squad a big boost,” he said. “It’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley. Thomas Tuchel's side face-off against Jurgen Klopp's men to battle for the first domestic trophy of the season. Ten points separate the teams in the Premier League, Liverpool in second and Chelsea third, with both league meetings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Christian Eriksen makes return, but Newcastle smash Brentford (video)

Brentford vs Newcastle: The Bees were smashed by the Magpies, as Christian Eriksen returned to football 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at EURO 2020. Christian Eriksen came on as a 52nd-minute substitute with the Bees two goals and a man down at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. All four sides of west London stood and applauded the Danish international onto the field.
