China Court Rules Crypto Transactions 'Illegal'; Violators Face 10 Years in Prison
China’s Supreme Court this week set penalties for violating recent prohibitions against engaging in cryptocurrency transactions. Engaging in “illegal fundraising” — the Chinese government’s term for a category of offenses that includes using cryptocurrency — encompasses transactions using “the internet, the media, promotion conferences, leaflets, mobile phones information and other means...www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0