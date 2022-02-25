ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Court Rules Crypto Transactions 'Illegal'; Violators Face 10 Years in Prison

 4 days ago
China’s Supreme Court this week set penalties for violating recent prohibitions against engaging in cryptocurrency transactions. Engaging in “illegal fundraising” — the Chinese government’s term for a category of offenses that includes using cryptocurrency — encompasses transactions using “the internet, the media, promotion conferences, leaflets, mobile phones information and other means...

