Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that by virtue of a dramatic 127-122 win over Cleveland on Monday — keyed by a Karl-Anthony Towns three-pointer in the final minute — the Wolves have already passed their four-game post-All Star Break schedule test with one game to go. At 2-1 and set to face Golden State in a back-to-back on Tuesday, the Wolves now have a chance to be taken even more seriously.

