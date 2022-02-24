ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Huggingface Transformers Interpretability with Captum

gitconnected.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReview of a promising framework, developed by Meta (Facebook) Interpretability of complex NLP models remains a difficult and often subjective task but is definitely something that the market demands. Captum is a package developed by Meta (Facebook) engineers, encapsulating dozens of widely accepted interpretation techniques. In this post, I’ll offer you...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Cartographs enable interpretation of complex network visualizations

Networks offer a powerful visual representation of complex systems. Cartographs introduce a diverse set of network layouts for highlighting and visually inspecting chosen characteristics of a network. The resulting visualizations are interpretable and can be used to explore complex datasets, such as large-scale biological networks.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlp#Hugginface#Venv Bin Activate#Algorithm#Bert
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Software
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Origin Materials to Build $750 Million Sustainable Materials Facility in Louisiana

Click here to read the full article. The facility will produce carbon-negative materials used to make PET plastic for packaging, textiles, apparel, and hydrothermal carbon. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Lenzing's Krishna Manda Is Working to 'Embed' Sustainability CompanywideGo Green: Plant-Based Alt Leather Gets Vegan Thumbs UpSustainability Science: Ensuring Recycled Polyester Claims Are GenuineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOUISIANA STATE
Digital Trends

This wooden smart home sensor doesn’t need batteries

Researchers at the Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems have developed a means of creating a wood-based triboelectric self-powered smart home sensor. Basically, it can harness the energy you use to press a button or step on the ground to send wireless signals around the house. With this system, a layer of wood has a thin copper film applied to the underside, which makes contact with a non-stick layer beneath when pressed, and generates an electric charge. That charge can then be used to power a sensor and emit a signal.
ELECTRONICS
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple's iMessage issues are bigger than green or blue bubbles

Apple's iMessage has a long history of separating people into "blue" and "green" bubbles based on whether they're using an iPhone or Android phone. But that problem is now far bigger than looking cool in our group chats. While social pressures among those that do and do not show up...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Wearable multimode sensor with a seamless integrated structure for recognition of different joint motion states with the assistance of a deep learning algorithm

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Accurate motion feature extraction and recognition provide critical information for many scientific problems. Herein, a new paradigm for a wearable seamless multimode sensor with the ability to decouple pressure and strain stimuli and recognize the different joint motion states is reported. This wearable sensor is integrated into a unique seamless structure consisting of two main parts (a resistive component and a capacitive component) to decouple the different stimuli by an independent resistance-capacitance sensing mechanism. The sensor exhibits both high strain sensitivity (GF"‰="‰7.62, 0"“140% strain) under the resistance mechanism and high linear pressure sensitivity (S"‰="‰3.4 kPaâˆ’1, 0"“14 kPa) under the capacitive mechanism. The sensor can differentiate the motion characteristics of the positions and states of different joints with precise recognition (97.13%) with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. The unique integrated seamless structure is achieved by developing a layer-by-layer casting process that is suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The proposed wearable seamless multimode sensor and the convenient process are expected to contribute significantly to developing essential components in various emerging research fields, including soft robotics, electronic skin, health care, and innovative sports systems applications.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Open sourced control hardware for quantum computers

The Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has open sourced a new electronics control and measurement system for superconducting quantum processors, making the engineering solutions for the emerging hardware more accessible. Superconducting circuits are one of the leading quantum computing technologies seeking to solve complex problems beyond the reach of classical computers.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
GeekyGadgets

Intel OpenVINO 2022.1 released to developers to Advance AI Inferencing

Intel has this week released a new version of its OpenVINO ahead of MWC Barcelona 2022 taking place from 28 February to 3 March 2022. The Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit first launched back in 2018 and now includes new features to help developers advance AI inferencing. Offering a tool suited for high-performance deep learning, targeted at faster, more accurate real-world results.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

With mission to modernize data streaming, Redpanda snares $50M Series B

“Redpanda has nothing to do with streaming, but when we sent out surveys, people loved the name and it just kind of took over,” Gallego told me. Redpanda has developed an open source streaming tool, designed to take a modern approach to data streaming technology while remaining backward compatible with Apache Kafka, the open source data streaming tool the company is hoping to replace.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy