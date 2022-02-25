ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Soviet Bloc countries react to Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'a crime against peace'

By Bradford Betz
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s invasion of Ukraine has drawn strong condemnation from former Soviet satellite states for whom the images of troops and tanks rolling in to quash a nation’s independence looks painfully familiar. Some criticism has come from politicians like Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor...

Luigi is Cooking!!
4d ago

Of course there is and uproar...former Warsaw Pact countries know how the Russians treat people...

JustMyOpinion
4d ago

Anyone of sane mind knows what Putin has done is unacceptable. Not going to end well.

