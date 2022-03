View the original article to see embedded media. Kevin Durant is close to a return, but he continues to remain out tonight. Steve Nash mentioned previously that Kevin Durant was hopeful to return Thursday or Sunday this week, and it looks like that continues to remain the pace for his return. Durant has been listed as out for the Nets rematch against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Fortunately though, Kyrie Irving should be available.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO