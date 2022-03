A 16-year-old Texas boy died after being shot and dumped out of a moving car — and now three teens and one of the youth's mothers are charged in connection with his death. On Jan. 22, just after 7 p.m., police in Mesquite were called after a witness reported seeing a male "fall from a vehicle" in what was initially believed to be a car accident, the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement.

