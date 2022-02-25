ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana ends five-game losing streak with 74-64 win

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyeAB_0eOZZbd400

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half when Indiana pulled away from Maryland to win 74-64 on Thursday night and end a five-game losing streak.

Race Thompson added 19 points, 12 in the second half, and had a game-high nine rebounds. Johnson had six assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 10 points, eight shy of his average, for the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten), who some considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team coming into the game.

Fatts Russell scored 23 points, making 5 of 9 3-point tries, Hakim Hart added 14 points and Donta Scott 10 for the Terrapins (13-15, 5-12), who had a two-game win streak snapped.

Except for a 30-all tie after Hart hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, Indiana led the entire way. Leading by three midway through the second half, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and seven minutes later the Hoosiers were ahead by 15 after a Jackson-Davis dunk. The lead remained in double figures.

Indiana shot 60% and held Maryland to 43%, though the Terrapins were 10 of 25 from the arc for 40%. The Hoosiers turned 16 Maryland turnovers into 22 points and dominated in the paint by 20.

Indiana was winless in February until Thursday’s win. Its winless streak began after the Hoosiers beat the Terrapins 68-55 at Maryland on Jan. 29.

On Sunday, Maryland is home against No. 22 Ohio State and Indiana is at Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Newly released photos of suspects in attempted ATM thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly released photos from Indianapolis Metro Police are giving the public a better look at the suspects involved in two attempted ATM thefts. The crimes happened just two weeks ago on Thursday, February 10th, starting on the city’s northwest side. Around 3:30 a.m., IMPD says a truck with chains was spotted at the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘People’s Convoy’ heads to Indiana, will stop in Monrovia

The People’s Convoy is setting its sights on central Indiana. The group rolled through St. Louis, Missouri, earlier Tuesday and planned to cross Illinois on its way to Indiana. The group, which includes several truckers, believes government mandates, such as those for masks and the COVID-19 vaccine, have gone too far during the pandemic. According […]
MONROVIA, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What’s the coolest thing made in Indiana? It’s this!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of commerce has named who the winner is of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. An online randomizer generated the initial matchups. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company didn’t need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Dick Vitale Releases His New College Basketball Top 8

Men’s college basketball is in disarray after a historic Saturday that saw seven top-10 teams lose, including each top-six squad. Madness certainly came early this year. In the aftermath, prognosticators must determine how to update their rankings two weeks before Selection Sunday. Following what he labeled “Hoops Hysteria,” Dick...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ohio State#Ap#Race Thompson#Jackson Davis#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy drops bomb on Ohio State by stating the truth

When J.J. McCarthy committed to play college football at the University of Michigan, the Wolverines had been dominated by Ohio State on a regular basis. But that all changed during McCarthy’s freshman season as Michigan flipped the script and ran the Buckeyes straight out of the Big House, winning the game 42-27 in what was one of the most memorable games in Wolverines’ history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn Basketball Gets Put On Blast For Pregame Gesture

Earlier today, the No. 3 Auburn Tigers suffered a 67-62 upset loss to the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers. Heading into today’s contest in Knoxville, the Tigers were clearly confident with their chances against their SEC rivals. Before tipoff, Bruce Pearl’s top-5 team danced on the Tennessee logo at center court — much to the chagrin of the Volunteer faithful.
KNOXVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin announces 'White Out' for upcoming B1G basketball game

Wisconsin is calling on Badger fans to wear white on Tuesday night in the Kohl Center. The No. 13 Badgers are having a White Out for the upcoming clash with No. 4 Purdue. UW currently sits alone atop the B1G standings at 14-4 in conference play. The Badgers are 23-5 overall and on a 4-game winning streak. Saturday, Wisconsin left Rutgers with a 66-61 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Wild Saturday

We’ve never seen a day like Saturday in college basketball before. The top six teams in the AP top 25 all lost, ensuring a shakeup this week. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) has already updated its top 25 following yesterday’s wild slate of results. The BPI sorts teams out by attempting to be the “best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.”
SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy