Wegmans Food Market announced today it will open its first Connecticut store in Norwalk. Wegmans Norwalk will be located on nearly 11 acres of land off Connecticut Avenue, adjacent to route I-95. The property is currently occupied by an office complex owned by MBI Inc., which plans to move to new office space within Norwalk before construction of the new Wegmans store begins.

NORWALK, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO