Colts add Nate Ollie, Mike Mitchell to defensive staff

By Mike Chappell
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Gus Bradley’s defensive staff continues to take shape with a youthful slant.

The Indianapolis Colts have hired former Ball State defensive lineman Nate Ollie as defensive line coach and 10-year NFL safety Mike Mitchell as assistant secondary coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson was first to report the addition of Ollie, while The Athletic’s Stephen Holder first reported the Mitchell hiring.

Ollie, 30, served as assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets last season after holding a similar position in 2019-20 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a four-year contributor at Ball State from 2010-13.

Mitchell, 34, spent 10 seasons in the NFL and his final year with the Colts in 2018 when he appeared in eight games with four starts. During his brief stint in Indy, coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard considered Mitchell’s leadership critical.

Ollie and Mitchell are the latest additions to Bradley’s staff. Previously, the Colts named Richard Smith as linebackers coach, Ron Milus as secondary coach and former Colt standout Cato June assistant linebackers coach.

Bradley replaced Matt Eberflus as coordinator after Eberflus was named head coach of the Chicago Bears.

