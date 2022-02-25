Panama City protestors march in support of Ukraine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — At least two dozen Ukrainians protested the Russian invasion on the Hathaway bridge just two days after the invasion of Russia into Ukraine on Thursday afternoon.

As they walked they sang songs and held signs asking people to stand with Ukraine.

“I think it is important for us, people from Ukraine, that live in foreign countries like America and any other countries, to spread awareness to other people so that they realize this is serious and they bring awareness to other people,” a protestor Kristina Headington said. “We have to realize the authority we have over this, as us, people from Ukraine.”

For Headington, this hits close to home. She was born in Ukraine and lived there till she was 16, then moved to America.



“Today and yesterday and couple of last days have been very emotional, and just very heavy heart and just today walking with my people has been incredible and honestly it brings me so much peace inside even though I know how hard it must people for every family every person here thinking about their family members across the whole world,” Headington said.

Headington said after today she felt unity and love through the communities support during Thursday’s protest.



“The smallest little piece of Ukraine standing together just brings me hope and peace and I think it is just important to remember that God is in control of all of this and he will bring peace to our country and across the whole nation,” Headington said.

She said her mother, grandmother, and friends still live in Ukraine and they are seeing a shortage of food and gas.



“People need to realize this is serious and that people from Ukraine need all the help they can get,” Headington said.

Headington said they hope people will pay attention to the ongoing situation and keep the Ukrainian people in their prayers.

