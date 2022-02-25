ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City protestors march in support of Ukraine

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgZEl_0eOZZDdk00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — At least two dozen Ukrainians protested the Russian invasion on the Hathaway bridge just two days after the invasion of Russia into Ukraine on Thursday afternoon.

As they walked they sang songs and held signs asking people to stand with Ukraine.

“I think it is important for us, people from Ukraine, that live in foreign countries like America and any other countries, to spread awareness to other people so that they realize this is serious and they bring awareness to other people,” a protestor Kristina Headington said. “We have to realize the authority we have over this, as us, people from Ukraine.”

‘Brutal act of war’: Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

For Headington, this hits close to home. She was born in Ukraine and lived there till she was 16, then moved to America.

“Today and yesterday and couple of last days have been very emotional, and just very heavy heart and just today walking with my people has been incredible and honestly it brings me so much peace inside even though I know how hard it must people for every family every person here thinking about their family members across the whole world,” Headington said.

Headington said after today she felt unity and love through the communities support during Thursday’s protest.

“The smallest little piece of Ukraine standing together just brings me hope and peace and I think it is just important to remember that God is in control of all of this and he will bring peace to our country and across the whole nation,” Headington said.

Biden says US will sanction Russian banks, impose export controls

She said her mother, grandmother, and friends still live in Ukraine and they are seeing a shortage of food and gas.

“People need to realize this is serious and that people from Ukraine need all the help they can get,” Headington said.

Headington said they hope people will pay attention to the ongoing situation and keep the Ukrainian people in their prayers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WMBB

Panama City woman charged with killing 9-week-old baby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is accused of taking drugs and falling asleep on and suffocating a 9-week-old baby Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said emergency responders rushed to a home in Fountain and found Mary Elizabeth Evans, 40, unresponsive, and the baby, deputies said. Evans was supposed to be babysitting the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach ‘Spring Break’ rules set for March

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a run as one of the wildest Spring Break destinations in the world, Panama City Beach cracked down in 2016. The city council passed several ordinances that go into effect every year in March. The rules were designed to stop the massive college party that broke out every […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Government
Panama City, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Protest#Ukrainians#Russian
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
WCBD Count on 2

Russia-Ukraine conflict hitting South Carolinians in the wallet

(WSPA) — Russia’s early-stage invasion of Ukraine is hitting South Carolinians in the wallet Thursday. AAA South Carolina says that the state’s gas prices rose four cents overnight. The rise is expected to continue as crude oil prices continue their upswing. Greenville saw one of the biggest overnight rises, with the average for regular jumping […]
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
WMBB

WMBB

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy