Full list of school closings, delays in NY, NJ amid wintry morning
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wintry weather could make the roadways dangerous on Friday morning. The slick conditions have forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.
Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. A period of freezing rain could make for slicks streets as drivers hit the roads Friday.
Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:
New York
Arlington CSD – Closed
Carmel CSD – Closed
East Ramapo CSD – Remote learning
Ellenville CSD – Closed
Harvey School – Closed
Liberty CSD – Closed
New Paltz CSD – Closed
Onteora CSD – Closed
Poughkeepsie City SD – Closed
Wallkill CSD – Closed
New Jersey
Bethlehem Twsnp SD – Closed
Boonton Twnsp SD – Closed
Butler SD – Closed
East Amwell Twnsp SD – Closed
Englewood SD – Closed
Fairview SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Franklin Twnsp SD – Closed
Garfield SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Hanover Park RHSD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Hardyston Twnsp SD – Closed
Hopatcong Bor. SD – Closed
Jefferson Twnsp SD – Closed
Kinnelon Bor. SD – Closed
Linden SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Mahwah Twnsp SD – Closed
Manchester RSD – Closed
Morris Co.VSD – Closed
Netcong SD – Closed
No. Hunterdon-Voorhees – Closed
Palisades Park – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Riverdale SD – Closed
Rockaway Bor. SD – Closed
Rockaway Twnsp SD – Closed
Roxbury Twnsp SD – Closed
Teaneck SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Totowa SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details
Washington Twnsp SD – Closed
West New York SD – Delayed opening, check district site for detailsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
