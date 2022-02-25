ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full list of school closings, delays in NY, NJ amid wintry morning

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wintry weather could make the roadways dangerous on Friday morning. The slick conditions have forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. A period of freezing rain could make for slicks streets as drivers hit the roads Friday.

Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:

New York

Arlington CSD – Closed

Carmel CSD – Closed

East Ramapo CSD – Remote learning

Ellenville CSD – Closed

Harvey School – Closed

Liberty CSD – Closed

New Paltz CSD – Closed

Onteora CSD – Closed

Poughkeepsie City SD – Closed

Wallkill CSD – Closed


New Jersey

Bethlehem Twsnp SD – Closed

Boonton Twnsp SD – Closed

Butler SD – Closed

East Amwell Twnsp SD – Closed

Englewood SD – Closed

Fairview SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Franklin Twnsp SD – Closed

Garfield SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Hanover Park RHSD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Hardyston Twnsp SD – Closed

Hopatcong Bor. SD – Closed

Jefferson Twnsp SD – Closed

Kinnelon Bor. SD – Closed

Linden SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Mahwah Twnsp SD – Closed

Manchester RSD – Closed

Morris Co.VSD – Closed

Netcong SD – Closed

No. Hunterdon-Voorhees – Closed

Palisades Park – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Riverdale SD – Closed

Rockaway Bor. SD – Closed

Rockaway Twnsp SD – Closed

Roxbury Twnsp SD – Closed

Teaneck SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Totowa SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

Washington Twnsp SD – Closed

West New York SD – Delayed opening, check district site for details

PIX11

PIX11

