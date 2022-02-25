ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City Port qualifies for port funding application

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Hundreds of millions of dollars have been made available by the U.S. Department of Transportation to go toward infrastructure updates for our nation’s ports.

The timely announcement comes as Americans are continuing to see unavailable products and empty shelves.

$450 million is being made available and the Port of Panama City is hoping to get a piece of the pie.

“We’re really excited about this program coming up,” said Port Executive Director, Alex King. “The Panama City Port Authority will be participating in the application process.”

King said they have identified several projects at the port dating back to its 2019 strategic plan after Hurricane Michael.

“Building up our bulkheads, replacing our aging bulkheads here at the west terminal, we’ve identified $35 million in funding that will be needed over time to replace those berths,” King said. “It’s actually four berths it’s south one, south two, west one and west two. Some of those dating back to the early 60s and they’re needing to be replaced to eventually accommodate deeper water and for storm hardening in the event of major hurricanes or other storm events.”

King said upgrading the eastern terminal is also on their list.

“By adding a second berth, adding a second warehouse, and all the laydown and rail infrastructure to accommodate that, that could be well over $25 million in investments the port will need to make at the east terminal over the master planning period,” King said.

The port is coming off of a big year reporting its second-highest record in tonnage and highest record in revenue.

“What we’re seeing here is cargo flowing through the port that previously moved in containers through other ports whether it be on the east coast or the west coast and we feel like this is a long-term solution,” King said. “The breakbulk cargo we handle through here now, it’s our job to do very well, pay attention to detail and make it easier for these shippers to stay here but it is putting pressure on the port to keep expanding.”

Back in 2019, King said the port was able to secure its first federal grant for $10 million to build its biomass bulk terminal.

