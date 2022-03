EUGENE — Joziah Browning felt confident he’d hit the target. As soon as the word “go” echoed from a megaphone nearby, he tossed one of his axes toward the bullseye. A miss. He firmly grasped his second and final ax before throwing it, this time landing close to the center of the target. The two axes belonging to his opponent lay on the ground.

