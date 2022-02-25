MyCena launches mobile device add-on to protect organizations from cybersecurity breaches

Cybercriminals are focusing more and more on evasion to remain undetected and trick defenders with unusual strategies. Companies use now advanced security solutions with intelligent features that can catch most threats, so even if you try some popular exploit kits or basic attacks, you will probably fail miserably, perhaps getting caught. Even advanced hackers could have disguised their malicious payloads in such a legitimate process, and, for now, even AI and other detection technology would not save my ass. I take this next-level threat as an invitation to constantly train and rely on detection tools only as one of the multiple layers of security, a necessary one but not sufficient one.

