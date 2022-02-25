ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, other Mountain West states sign hydrogen hub MOU

CHEYENNE – Wyoming joined the states of Colorado, New Mexico and Utah to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to coordinate and develop a regional clean hydrogen hub.

Together, the states will work to compete for a portion of the $8 billion allocated in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act toward four or more regional hydrogen hubs.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon highlighted the importance of four states working together. “Our coalition represents a shared understanding and vision for the future of hydrogen in the Mountain West region,” he said in a release. “Importantly, it expands the resources beyond what each state has individually and reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers through the Western states.”

“With estimates that Wyoming is home to as much as 25% of the nation’s naturally existing commodity and energy feedstock for the production of hydrogen, and with one of the most established carbon management infrastructure systems in the world, Wyoming is incredibly well-positioned to contribute to this coalition,” said Glen Murrell, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority. “Collaborating with our neighboring states only reinforces our commitment to developing a strong hydrogen economy.”

The signatory states will work together in developing a Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub, with supporting facilities in each state, in response to the RFP that the U.S. Department of Energy is expected to release in May.

For more information, read the memorandum in full at https://tinyurl.com/hydrogenMOU .

