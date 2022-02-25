ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘Very sad situation’: Local political scientist explains tension behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlq0V_0eOZWIae00

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the world watches Russia invade Ukraine, this tension’s been brewing for years. Ukraine isn’t the only country at stake as democracy around the world could be threatened.

Stacy Taninchev is the Associate Professor and Chair of Political Science at Gonzaga University. She is an international relations scholar who specializes in the interaction of different countries within intergovernmental organizations. That expertise is helping her understand the complexity behind the crisis.

“This is a very sad situation for the people of Ukraine,” Taninchev said.

Thousands are fleeing, and Russia is gaining ground. However, Taninchev says a lot has changed over the years. Ukraine became its own nation in the early 90s. Back then, Russia still played a major part in influencing the country. Today, the people want otherwise.

“When Ukraine shifted towards being more democratic and more pro-West and more wanting to be part of NATO and Western institutions, that is sort of a threat to Russian interests,” she said.

That threat intensified back in 2014 when Russia invaded and took over the Crimean Peninsula. Dr. Taninchev says Russia wants to take over more of the country and re-establish Soviet Control.

“Not like necessarily recreating the Soviet Union but actually installing another leader who is very favorable to Russia and can basically be controlled by Russia.”

World leaders have tried to control this situation with sanctions to the economy, military and elites, but it didn’t prevent this invasion. It’s a tactic Taninchev says is hard to make work.

She says the targeted sanctions President Joe Biden and other world leaders are using will hurt Putin, but when you start hurting the people of Russia by cutting them off from the rest of the world, that’s really when dictators start to back down.

“It’s difficult to use sanctions effectively,” she said. “That is the big conundrum, the debate about sanctions because when we use those kinds of sanctions, we hurt the people of the country, but when we don’t use them, the sanctions we use are less effective.”

As world leaders come together to figure out more ways to stop the invasion, she doesn’t support moving U.S. troops on the ground as that could lead to a level of devastation no one is ready for.

“I feel like this is the closest we’ve come being concerned that whatever move we make, we might end up in another Cold War situation or worse, a World War III type situation,” Taninchev said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We stand in solidarity’: City of Spokane shares stance on crisis in Ukraine

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the war in Ukraine wages on, the City of Spokane reminded the community where it stands. The city tweeted a proclamation about the current crisis in Ukraine. In it, city leaders called Putin’s actions “unprovoked and unjustified.” It said Spokane is home to 30,000 Ukrainian Americans, many of which who came as immigrants. The city cites the beautiful culture and strength they brought to the community.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How you can talk to your kids about the crisis in Ukraine

SPOKANE, Wash.– Your kids will most likely come across the news about Ukraine and Russia. There are already a lot of videos being shared on social media. It can be a difficult topic to understand. We talked to Jessica Kaluza, a marriage and family therapist with Renewed Stories Counseling, who gave us tips you can use to explain this historic...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Prayers are for you’: Local Ukrainian man worries about his family as Russia moves into his home country

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some Ukrainian families who call the Inland Northwest home have to watch what’s happening to their loved ones from thousands of miles away. The only way they’re able to get ahold of them is through social media. Sergey Topik has been watching everything unfold from Spokane since Wednesday night. He said he feels helpless because all he can...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tips for keeping your information safe in case of a cybersecurity attack

US leaders are on high alert for potential cybersecurity attacks from Russia. One could happen at any time and can directly affect our day-to-day lives in the Inland Northwest. Mark Neufville, a cybersecurity instructor at Spokane Falls Community College, analyzes cybersecurity threats every single day. He monitors considerable traffic he explained is coming from the Russia-Ukraine area. “I would say anything...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy