Mobile County acquires pier and golf course, 3 projects underway

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission is stepping up its game when it comes to the great outdoors.

Soccer, Swimming, Fishing, Boating and Golf projects are underway and for one of the County Commissioners. It’s a dream and vision that will be a game-changer when completed.

Quality of life is important to County Commissioner Randall Dueitt.

“To me one of the biggest things when I got elected was to improve the quality of life so the people want to move here and live here,” said Dueitt.

Dueitt and the Mobile County Commission are working to make the great outdoors better for residents with three big projects underway. The county recently purchased Cedar Point Pier and plans to maintain and operate it.

Bayfront Park is also getting a facelift that will provide much-needed access to Mobile Bay, and the newest and most expensive project is the acquisition of the old Linksman Golf Course off Halls Mill Road.

Dueitt’s vision of the golf course, design, build and present affordable, top notch golf to the public.

“Once we get closed on the property we are going to work on a master plan,” said Dueitt.

“Once we get that master plan in place we are going to move to advertising bids and start bidding to start renovating this golf course. And not only the golf course, but the water access and park area, which is just as important to me as the golf course.”

The golf course project will include water access for Kayaking, canoeing and it will bring golf to a neighborhood that has not seen a green, green in over a decade. Anglers who don’t have a boat will be happy to hear the Cedar Point Pier will hopefully reopen soon and be at the north end of the Dauphin Island Bridge for many years to come.

The Commissioner said funds for all 3 projects are coming from offshore gas royalty money. The projects are expected to cost an estimated $8 to $10 million. The County is expected to close on the golf course property Friday.

