Horseheads Brewster Marshall earns Empire 8 All-Conference in hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Brewster Marshall continues to earn some basketball accolades.

Marshall, a senior forward for Alfred University men’s basketball, was selected to the Empire 8 second team for the Saxons. A force on the inside of the paint, Marshall led Alfred in scoring at just under 16 points per game and rebounding (9 per game) this past season. In all, Marshall became just the 23rd player in conference history to eclipse the 500 rebound mark for his career.

In other award news, Elmira College freshman guard Bryan Adams has been named the Empire 8 Rookie of The Year. Adams won the rookie of the week six times this year and paced the Soaring Eagles in scoring with 17 points per game. Adams scored in a double figure a staggering 21 times for the Soaring Eagles who finished the year at (6-19, 4-12 E8).

With the honor, Adams becomes the first in Elmira College basketball history to earn overall rookie of the year.

Alfred (17-9, 9-7 E8) plays Utica College on Friday night in the conference semis at Utica. Opening tip is scheduled for 5:30 pm.

