ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

Missouri stays in Louisiana for weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe

By Tanner Ludwig
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago

A week ago Missouri baseball left the snow and ice behind to head to the warm weather of Louisiana to start its 2022 season. The Tigers will end their road trip with a weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe. So far, the trip has been successful as Missouri goes into its final series touting a 4-1 record. The team has found success offensively but still has questions surrounding its pitching.

The Tigers have managed to get by with subpar pitching thanks to their offense that is averaging 12.2 runs per game. It won't be a step up in competition as the Warhawks come into the series with a 1-2 record and a lackluster offense. Missouri needs to take advantage of these early games to get its rotations in order.

Despite some strong performances from relievers Kyle Brown, Austin Cheeley and Nathan Landry over the past week, the Tigers' starting pitching has left a lot to be desired. Louisiana-Monroe will have opportunities early to get after Missouri's pitchers, and if it can get some runs early, it might stand a chance in making these games closer than the Tigers want.

On the other side of the equation, Missouri's hitters should feast on the Warhawks' pitching. Louisiana-Monroe's starting pitchers have allowed zero earned runs through 14⅓ innings, but it hasn't managed many reliable innings out of the bullpen, and Missouri has a habit of forcing teams to the bullpen.

In Wednesday's win over Southern, it chased the Jaguars' starter after only two innings and ran through relievers as Southern threw out nine bullpen arms hoping for any sort of success. Through its first five games, the opposing team's starter has only lasted an average of three innings against the Tigers.

Out of the 10 batters that have appeared in all five games so far, seven Missouri batters are averaging over .300 early in the season. It hasn't just been hit for contact either. Tiger batters have sent eight balls over the fence. Torin Montgomery leads the team with a .500 average and Josh Day leads with two home runs.

The Warhawks will rely on their ace Cam Barlow to start the series off on the right foot, expecting to start Game 1. The Tigers will give the ball to Spencer Miles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
Louisiana, MO
Sports
The Exponent

Tigers secure six top-10 finishes Friday at SEC Indoor Championship

Missouri opened the SEC Indoor Championship in College Station, Texas on Friday with three distance competitors advancing to the finals of their respective events Saturday. In the men's mile, junior Marquette Wilhite and senior Martin Prodanov advanced to the final with Wilhite setting a new personal record of 4 minutes, 3.89 seconds, 10th best in indoor program history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Warhawks#Louisiana Monroe#Southern
The Exponent

2/26/22 Big Ten Swim and Dive Championships Day 3

The men's Big Ten Championships came to a conclusion Saturday evening with Indiana claiming its 27th Big Ten title. Day 3 of the championships garnered critical performances from freshman diver Jordan Rzepka and Purdue's 400 freestyle relay team, consisting of seniors Nikola Aćin and Nick Sherman, junior Keelan Hart and freshman Braden Samuels. Purdue went into the third day in fifth place to hold on to its position. Up next for the men's swim and dive team is the NCAA championship, which is set to take place from March 23 to 26.
The Exponent

Alex Moore mug

Missouri swimmer Moore's battle with Graves' disease. Alex Moore shares his experience with Graves' disease and how he was able to compete for the Missouri swim team again.
HEALTH
The Exponent

UA spring schedule 2022

Arizona Wildcats spring football schedule features early break; spring game on April 9. Cats to open spring practice March 2, resume March 15; all sessions are open to the public.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Three key questions facing Mark Whipple and the Husker offense this spring

Nebraska has four new offensive assistant coaches including a new play-caller in coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple. NU is heading into spring ball with three new quarterbacks on the roster this semester, six new transfers total on offense and the potential for new faces in the starting lineup at just about every position group.
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy