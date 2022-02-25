ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas governor, indigenous leaders demand state education commissioner resign over offensive comment

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02McKK_0eOZSfq500

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (D) and several Indigenous leaders on Thursday demanded that the state education commissioner resign after he made an offensive remark about Native Americans, The Associated Press reported.

“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately,” Kelly said in a statement, according to the AP, adding that the Kansas State Board of Education “must take issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously.”

Watson's comment came during remarks he delivered over Zoom during a two-day conference on virtual learning last week, according to the AP. He told a story about cousins from California visiting him in Kansas and being "petrified" of tornadoes.

He said: “They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’ And I’d say, ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’”

Three Native American lawmakers and the chair of one of the Native American nations located in Kansas also called for Watson to step down from his position in education in response to the remarks.

Kansas state Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad (D) said that Watson’s comment was “racist,” while Prairie Band Potawatomi Chair Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick said that Watson’s remarks revealed he “is not suited for a leadership role,” according to the AP.

Rupnick continued: “Commissioner Watson is responsible for guiding our future generation forward, but that cannot happen when he’s ignorant to the diverse history of our youth.”

State Senate Education Committee Chair Molly Baumgardner (R) defended Watson’s character, saying that despite his remark, “I think his compassion for learning and for kids is without question,” the AP reported.

The board and other lawmakers have “always had open, honest communication” with Watson, Baumgardner said.

A special meeting of the state school board will be held Friday to deal with the matter, the AP reported.

Comments / 9

notforjoe
4d ago

Sorry but I contribute to 2 Native American tribes each year and do not find his statement that offensive but a demorat try at causing discord. Wake up the dems are causing racism when it's not there.

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression. The White House...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Local
Kansas Education
The Hill

Unprecedented Western sanctions strangling Russian economy

Financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Western allies are strangling the Russian economy. As Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war against Ukraine, his country’s economy has begun to collapse under the weight of unprecedented penalties from the Biden administration, United Kingdom, European Union and other major economic players.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
The Hill

Meta to demote content from Russian state-controlled media globally

Meta will demote posts from Russian state-controlled media accounts or linking to the outlets across Facebook and Instagram globally, executives said Tuesday. The tech giant will make content from the pages “harder to find” across its platforms, in response to growing calls from global leaders to limit access to the Russian state-controlled outlets as the nation pushes forward with its invasion into Ukraine.
INTERNET
The Hill

The Hill

490K+
Followers
59K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy