Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Shutout bid spoiled late

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Shesterkin made 36 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin spoiled Shesterkin's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
The Spokesman-Review

Nashville scores late goal to spoil Sounders’ MLS opener in front of packed stadium

From bicycle kicks to diving interceptions in front of goal, the Sounders FC were splicing together an impressive defensive highlight reel Sunday – until Nashville SC worked its way behind the line late. On a counterattack, the visitors found Panamanian midfielder Anibal Godoy at the back post to knock...
MLS
FingerLakes1.com

MLB cancels regular season games as lockout continues

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the league has canceled the first two series of the regular season after the league owners and the Players’ Association failed to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. “The calendar...
MLB
Sportico

MLB Cancels Regular Season Opener as Players Reject Owners’ Proposal

Click here to read the full article. There’s no crying in baseball, but there is wailing coming from the negotiating table. Talks broke down Tuesday between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, who failed to come to terms on a new basic agreement, leading commissioner Rob Manfred to announce that games will be canceled for the upcoming season. “The calendar dictates that we are not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season and those games are officially canceled,” Manfred said in a press conference Tuesday evening. Canceled games would not be rescheduled, Manfred...
MLB
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

WNBA fines New York Liberty league-record $500,000 for taking chartered flights last season, per report

Last season, during the 2021 WNBA Finals, the league announced that it would pay for chartered flights for the Sky and Mercury when the two teams needed to travel from Phoenix to Chicago between Games 2 and 3. Such perks are rare because of the cost, but the league has recently made exceptions during the playoffs under new commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
BASKETBALL

