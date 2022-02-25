ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowners rights bill moving in West Virginia legislature

By Steven Cohen
 4 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A bill in the West Virginia legislature is making its way from House passage to the Senate; legislation designed to give homeowners — especially veterans — 21st-century protections.

The bill addresses situations where a homeowner in a residential housing development can’t get to a homeowners’ association meeting where important decisions about the community are made. Tammy Offutt, a veterans rights advocate in the eastern panhandle, stated homeowners’ cases in straightforward terms.

“If our military are deployed, they will not have an opportunity to participate in their HOA meetings, so they have no voice in what happens with their private property,” Offutt said.

The eastern panhandle has seen a boom in new housing construction, and a lot of veterans live there to be close to the VA facility.

“The panhandle does have a very large veterans population due to the fact that the hospital is nearby. So we do have a large contingent of veterans in this area,” Offutt said.

Dan Bennett has come to Offutt’s rescue with help from West Virginia Delegates John Doyle from the eastern panhandle and Chris Phillips from the north-central region of the state.

“It allows for homeowners to be able to protect their private property rights and their home values. It means that homeowners can actually participate in their HOA meetings without having to be there that one day of the year. It’s been a real change in the world to be able to learn about Zoom and do other things that way. It’s a shame that we can’t do those things as homeowners,” Bennett said.

The bill could reach the governor’s desk as early as next month. It is expected to reach the State Senate any day now.

