HPU women pole vaulters sweep in Big South meet

WINSTON-SALEM — Sydney Horn led a High Point University sweep of the first four places in the women’s pole vault at the Big South Indoor Track and Field championships Thursday at JDL Fast Track.

Horn cleared a new conference record height of 4.42 meters, which topped her 4.41 last year and smashed the meet mark of 4.0. Mackenzie Horn was second and Nathalie Elliott third after both cleared 3.86m. Rachel Vesper was fourth at 3.66.

Lexi Crompton of the Panthers won the pentathlon with 3,465 points, jumping from third to first in points with a fourth-place finish in the 800 meters, the final event. Crompton finished fourth or better in each event — winning the high jump, finishing second in the long jump, third in the shot put and fourth in the 60-meter dash as well as the 800. Lilly Wolf of HPU finished sixth.

Hannah Brookover of the Panthers won the women’s 5,000 meters in a meet record 16:51.28. Ashley Jones and Lindsey Ickes of HPU finished third and fourth, respectively.

Chris Van Niekirk of HPU won the shot put with a throw of 18.25 meters. Alicia Dawson of HPU finished first in the long jump with a leap of 6.08 meters.

Olive Allen of HPU led qualifying for the mile final and Deron Dudley topped qualifying for 60 meter finals. North Carolina A&T dominated most the qualifying for the running events — posting the best time in the women’s 60 hurdles, the top three times in the men’s 60 hurdles, the two best times in the women’s 400, two of the three best times in the men’s 400 and the top two times in the women’s 60 meter dash.

Adam Craig of HPU finished second in the pole vault at 4.55 meters. El Hocine Bouchrak finished second with Hunter Steinau fifth in the men’s 5,000 meters

The Panthers finished third in the women’s distance medley relay and the men’s distance medley relay.

High Point finished the day in first place in the women’s team score with 81 points, followed by Hampton with 45 and N.C. A&T third with 28. The Panther led the men’s standings after five events with 50 points with Campbell a close second at 45.