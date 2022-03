The Australian government has decided not to establish a federal anti-corruption watchdog this parliamentary term, despite a promise in December 2018 to deliver an integrity commission with teeth, resources and proper processes that will protect the integrity of Australia’s Commonwealth public administration In the three years since that promise was made, Australia has slipped further down the international corruption league tables. On the respected Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International, it is now in 18th position, down from 13th in 2018. A decade ago Australia was seventh. The Corruption Perceptions Index both ranks and rates countries on a scale out of...

AUSTRALIA ・ 11 DAYS AGO