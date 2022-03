All Cale Makar has done since the start of the season is separate himself from the rest of the defensemen in the league. A slow start impacted his odds slightly, but otherwise, he’s the runaway favorite for the Norris Trophy as we head into the stretch drive. Still, hockey is a chaotic game, and anything can happen between now and the end of the season. With that in mind, there are a few defensemen who can skate with Makar and are worth considering expanding your futures portfolio for.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO