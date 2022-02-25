Chicopee stores busy due to snow storm and Ukraine worries

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – People are stocking up for the storm, but are also worried about war in Ukraine.

“I think it’s going to be impacted in a bad way,” said Dwight Gregg of Springfield.

Now that Russian forces have invaded Ukraine, and President Biden continues to implement new sanctions against Russia, many people here in western Massachusetts worry about a possible ripple affect.

“Everything will go up and lot of people out here in America period, is living check pay check to paycheck so it’s going to be hard for us were still barely getting by now,” said Gregg.

Call it a perfect storm. Rising tensions in eastern Europe and literally a snow storm baring down on western Massachusetts. Store shelves at Big Y in Chicopee looked eerily similar to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people stocking up, just in case.

Grace Ward of Chicopee stated, “definitely stocking up a lot getting whatever we can now before it gets sold out like toilet paper paper towels a lot of that is going out of stock right now. Especially gas.”

Wait times at the BJ’s gas station across the street were a lot longer than normal. Even at a wholesale discount, the price at the pump is cause for concern.

“If gas goes up a lot of people are going to be walking and a lot of bikes are going to be happening so hopefully gas don’t go up,” Dwight Gregg of Springfield.

Many local people also say they’re worried for the people of Ukraine, and support them. That message also coming from Governor Baker tonight, who tweeted, “Massachusetts stands with the free, democratic nation of Ukraine and its men, women, and children.

